Former Detroit Police Commissioner Paid Prostitute $10 for Sexual Favors - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Paid Prostitute $10 for Sexual Favors

'I'm sorry, I know I was wrong,' said Bryan Ferguson

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan FergusonProvided by the City of Detroit

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson admitted to paying $10 to a prostitute in exchange for sexual favors.

According to a citation obtained by the Detroit Free Press, an undercover narcotics officer from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office caught Ferguson in a parked car engaging in a sexual act with a prostitute on July 12.

"Yes, I gave her $10 for it," Ferguson told the officers. "I'm sorry, I know I was wrong."

Ferguson also told the officers that he was a Detroit Police Commissioner and asked them if they could help him out in some way when he was caught.

Read More

Publicly, Ferguson denied the allegations and said the entire thing was a "big misunderstanding." He claimed he did not know the prostitute and that she tried entering his car without permission.

Despite his public denial, Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute. Shortly afterward, he resigned from his position as a Detroit Police Commissioner for District 1.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.