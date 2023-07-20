Former Detroit Police Commissioner Paid Prostitute $10 for Sexual Favors

Former Detroit Police Commissioner Bryan Ferguson admitted to paying $10 to a prostitute in exchange for sexual favors.

According to a citation obtained by the Detroit Free Press, an undercover narcotics officer from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office caught Ferguson in a parked car engaging in a sexual act with a prostitute on July 12.

"Yes, I gave her $10 for it," Ferguson told the officers. "I'm sorry, I know I was wrong."

Ferguson also told the officers that he was a Detroit Police Commissioner and asked them if they could help him out in some way when he was caught.

Publicly, Ferguson denied the allegations and said the entire thing was a "big misunderstanding." He claimed he did not know the prostitute and that she tried entering his car without permission.

Despite his public denial, Ferguson was issued a misdemeanor citation for indecent or obscene conduct involving a sex act with a prostitute. Shortly afterward, he resigned from his position as a Detroit Police Commissioner for District 1.