Former Denver News Anchor Amelia Earhart Writes Book About Flying Around the World - The Messenger
The book focuses on the anchor's journey to becoming a pilot

Aysha Qamar
Former 9NEWS anchor Amelia Earhart releases new book

After recreating the famous 1937 attempt by the late Amelia Earhart to fly around the world, namesake and former 9NEWS anchor Amelia Rose Earhart announced a new book, "Learn to Love the Turbulence.”

The book focuses on Earhart’s journey to becoming a pilot. According to the outlet, in 2014, Rose Earhart became the first pilot in command of a flight around the world in a single-engine Pilatus PC-12 NG. Although the aircraft is modern, its engine is manufactured by Pratt & Whitney, the same company that produced the engine used on Amelia Earhart's plane.

"9 years ago today, I finished a flight around the world in a single engine airplane. Today, I’m thrilled to release the book about that very flight. It’s been a long time coming, and it’s my sincere hope you connect with the stories and ideas I’ve shared within it in a meaningful way,” she posted on Instagram. “The book is available on Amazon and I’ve linked to it in my bio. Blue skies and thank you ALL for your support and encouragement through the years as I’ve worked toward this huge goal!”

Available on Amazon, "Learn to Love the Turbulence" looks at how Earhart's challenges, obstacles, and success taught her invaluable lessons about life.

According to USA Today, the 30-year-old Denver traffic and weather reporter first announced her plan to complete the late Amelia Earhart’s trip at the 2013 Aviation show in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, yesterday, with co-pilot Patrick Carter.

"Amelia Earhart said adventure is worthwhile in itself,' she told USA Today. 'Whatever your version of flying is - it could be starting a business, it could be something entrepreneurial - we want to encourage people to pursue their own adventure."

Rose Earhart shared that her mother named her after her namesake because she “wanted me to have a name nobody would forget.”

“There hasn't been a day in my life that somebody hasn't said something to me about Amelia Earhart. It's a daily connection,” Rose Earhart said. “People would always ask, 'Are you a pilot? Are you a pilot?'"

Prior to her journey around the world, Rose Earhart previously thought she was related to the legendary aviator.

“In the last 24 hours, new information from a team of researchers that I hired shows that while I share a name and a passion for flying with Amelia Earhart, we are not from the same family," said Rose Earhart. "While my family and Amelia's did settle in nearby counties in the same state, the only thing we shared was our last name.”

