Former Death Row Inmate Who Was Wrongfully Convicted at 17 Wants Mercy for Others Sentenced to Die - The Messenger
Former Death Row Inmate Who Was Wrongfully Convicted at 17 Wants Mercy for Others Sentenced to Die

Shareef Cousin speaks in favor of clemency for death row inmates in Louisiana, where he was sentenced to die before being exonerated

Published |Updated
Safia Samee Ali
The youngest-ever person to sit on Louisiana's death row cited his own wrongful conviction Tuesday while calling on the state's pardon board to review clemency petitions filed by nearly ever inmate in the state who's been sentenced to die.

"I'm not the first person to have been freed from Louisiana death row and I'm sure I won't be the last," Shareef Cousin, now 44, said. "This is a mission and an opportunity for me to have lived in those difficult circumstances and I have met many of the men who are asking for mercy to save their lives."

Cousin's plea came days after Gov. John Bel Edwards directed the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Paroles to consider granting clemency to 56 of the state's 57 death row inmates, potentially commuting their death sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Exonerated in 1999 after being wrongfully sentenced to death in 1996 for a murder he didn’t commit, Cousin spoke at a rally organized by death penalty opponents who gathered to deliver a petition of 2,000 signatures to the state board asking them to docket the clemency applications.

"As long as they have life, they have a chance," Cousin said, urging the board to allow for the possibility of another innocent to be freed from death row in Louisiana.

Families of victims and people on death row gather at the Louisiana State Capitol on August 15, 2023 in support of clemency
Families of victims and people on death row gather at the Louisiana State Capitol on August 15, 2023 in support of clemencyThe Promise of Justice Initiative

He was 16 at the time of the crime he was wrongfully convicted for — and 17 when he was sentenced to death. A later trial found that several witnesses had lied on the stand at the direction of a corrupt detective.

All but one of Louisiana's death row inmates simultaneously filed a clemency plea in June after a bill to abolish the death penalty failed during a legislative session. Edwards, who'll be out of office in January, supported the ban.

"It is no secret where my personal beliefs lie with respect to the death penalty. I am guided by my deep faith and taking my pro-life stance against the death penalty," Edwards wrote in a letter to the pardon board last week. 

Shareef Cousin
Shareef CousinCourtesy of Witness to Innocence

The move was hailed as historic by several advocates, including Brett Malone, whose mother was killed by a death row inmate who filed for clemency.

"I just can’t see, at this point, how executing someone is going to bring any kind of closure or healing from the experience that we've had," Malone said at the rally on Tuesday, adding that he’s "hopeful" the board will see clemency through.

Marah Bowie, whose brother is one of the 56 death row inmates asking for clemency, said "the shadow of death isn't just over my brother, it's been over every generation that's came up since the death sentence in our family."

"We're pleading for rightful punishment," she said. "This is a moment for Louisiana to truly show that we value human life...this is another example of what it means to be pro-life."

The inmates' applications describe flaws in individual cases, including mental illness and intellectual disability, innocence claims and official misconduct.

Three-quarters of Louisiana death row prisoners are people of color, according to the Capital Appeals Project. 

Since the 1970s, only two clemency requests have been granted by Louisiana governors.

The state has not carried out an execution since 2010, and officials have attributed the most recent execution delays to difficulties obtaining the drugs needed for lethal injection, according to the Death Penalty Information Center.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, a front runner to become the state's next governor, staunchly opposes mass clemency and issued an advisory to the board last month stating that the inmates did not qualify for hearings due to a missed deadline, prompting the board to turn away the applications before Gov. Edwards directed them to consider them.

Landry has said that he would bring back firing squads and the electric chair to carry out the executions, which have been on hold, if he is elected governor. 

