Former Cop Jailed For Murdering Husband Says Prison is Too Woke for Her 

A former California Highway Patrol Officer who killed her husband is speaking out about “woke” prison conditions that she claims have led to her being harassed by a transgender woman charged with murdering three people.

Tomieka Johnson, who shot her husband Marcus Lemons in the head in 2009, said she’s been “ogled” and “tormented” by transgender inmates. She said she's been punished for speaking out about the alleged abuse which she said stemmed from a California law allowing inmates to be housed according to their chosen gender.

Johnson first reported these incidents to DailyMail.

Johnson claimed she was fired from her job as an educator in the prison and locked in solitary confinement for eight hours after voicing opposition to the new law.

Tomieka Johnson said she's been abused and tormented by transgender inmates. Center for Domestic Peace

She said other inmates are afraid to speak out against the law over fear they’ll also be punished.

Tomieka Johnson said she's been abused and tormented by transgender inmates. Center for Domestic Peace

Johnson most notably reported she was harassed by Dana Rivers, a transgender woman serving a life sentence for murdering a lesbian couple and their son in 2016 after being denied entry to a women’s only event. Johnson told the DailyMail she felt “betrayed” being housed in the same unit as Rivers because she specifically asked to be housed in a separate unit.

Her experience in the prison has been particularly triggering as she has a history of being abused, Johnson said. According to research from the National Electronic Network on Violence Against Women, up to 94 percent of prisoners reported a history of either physical or sexual abuse.

Johnson is not eligible for parole until 2031. Johnson said the gun was fired by accident as she didn’t mean to pull the trigger. She claimed she had drawn the weapon in self-defense as she was allegedly a victim of abuse from her late husband.

