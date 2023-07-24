Former Alabama Anti-Abortion Activist Charged With Child Sex Abuse

An Alabama Department of Education (ALSDE) employee and former head of a state anti-abortion committee was arrested last week on charges of sexually abusing a child under the age of 12.

According to the Alabama Political Reporter, Marty Decole “Cole” Wagner had been employed by the state Department of Education in a government relations role up until his arrest.

“The allegations against Mr. Wagner are serious, tragic and shocking,” a statement from ALSDE said Thursday. “While he was employed by our department for only a few months, Mr. Wagner has been terminated effective immediately. No further information is available at this time as the investigation is ongoing.”

Court records indicate a Montgomery grand jury indicted Wagner on June 30 on charges that he subjected a child under 12 to “sexual contact.” The child was allegedly younger than 10, according to the outlet.

Previously the chair of the Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama— a group supporting a constitutional amendment that would outlaw abortion in the state— Wagner worked with Republican lawmakers and rightwing organizations to raise money and garner sponsorship against anti-abortion initiatives.

In a statement to the Reporter, during his time as chairman in 2018, Wagner said: “The Alliance for a Pro-Life Alabama is tasked with educating voters about the constitutional amendment and providing them with accurate and truthful information while, at the same time, refuting falsehoods and misinformation that may be disseminated by pro-abortion forces within the state.”

Per Alabama state law, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 is a Class B felony that carries a penalty of two to 20 years in prison and a potential fine of up to $30,000.

Wagner was released on a $60,000 bond.

