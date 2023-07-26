UFOs Injured ‘Multiple Colleagues,’ Ex-Air Force Officer Testifies in Historic Hearing
David Grusch refused to get into further specifics but claimed at least one of the injuries was caused by UAP reverse engineering
A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer told lawmakers Wednesday he knows of "multiple colleagues" who were injured by unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UAPs or UFOs.
David Grusch told a House Oversight subcommittee on Wednesday he could not get into the specifics about the incidents, but said what he has personally witnessed "was very disturbing."
He claimed, however, that he was aware of at least one injury sustained during UAP reverse engineering, but did not offer any evidence and refused to discuss any of the injuries in further detail.
The remarks came as Grusch was questioned by Congressman Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican.
- Three Takeways from the Historic House UFO Hearing
- UFO Congressional Hearing ‘Insulting’ to US Employees: Pentagon Official
- UFOs May Pose a ‘Threat to National Security,’ Former Naval Officer Testifies in House Hearing
- UFO Whistleblower Evades Question About Whether He Has Seen Alien Spacecraft
- John Kirby Says UFOs Are ‘Legitimate Issue’ for Air Force Training
Burlison tried to clarify whether there has been "activity by alien or nonhuman technology and/or beings that has caused harm to humans" but Grusch would not say.
"I can't get into the specifics in an open environment, but at least the activity that I personally witnessed ... was very disturbing."
The testimony came as lawmakers on the National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee heard testimony from two other witnesses as well, retired Commanding Officer for the Navy David Fravor and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics