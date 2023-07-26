UFOs Injured ‘Multiple Colleagues,’ Ex-Air Force Officer Testifies in Historic Hearing

A former U.S. Air Force intelligence officer told lawmakers Wednesday he knows of "multiple colleagues" who were injured by unidentified anomalous phenomena, also known as UAPs or UFOs.

David Grusch told a House Oversight subcommittee on Wednesday he could not get into the specifics about the incidents, but said what he has personally witnessed "was very disturbing."

He claimed, however, that he was aware of at least one injury sustained during UAP reverse engineering, but did not offer any evidence and refused to discuss any of the injuries in further detail.

The remarks came as Grusch was questioned by Congressman Eric Burlison, a Missouri Republican.

Burlison tried to clarify whether there has been "activity by alien or nonhuman technology and/or beings that has caused harm to humans" but Grusch would not say.

David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative on the Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force, arrives to testify during a House Subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security Public Safety and Government Transparency," on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 26, 2023. BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

"I can't get into the specifics in an open environment, but at least the activity that I personally witnessed ... was very disturbing."

The testimony came as lawmakers on the National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs subcommittee heard testimony from two other witnesses as well, retired Commanding Officer for the Navy David Fravor and former Navy pilot Ryan Graves.