Forget Finding a Partner, Have You Tried 'MasterDating'? It's the TikTok Trend To Romance Oneself
Forget Finding a Partner, Have You Tried ‘MasterDating’? It’s the TikTok Trend To Romance Oneself

Singles and those in relationships alike are using the trend to learn how to love and treat themselves

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
After terms like ‘ghosting,’ ‘love-bombing’ and ‘simping,’ TikTok has a new term for you to learn: ‘MasterDating.’

‘MasterDating’ is the latest trend in TikTok's dating world. A play on the words dating and masturbating, the term refers to dating yourself or spending quality time alone indulging in self-care.

"MasterDating" means doing the things you would do with a significant other or on a date, but alone. The idea behind the trend is: why wait for someone to do something you enjoy with you when you can do it alone?

“‘Masterdating’ is a term used to refer to the practice of spending quality time alone, engaging in self-care, and enjoying one's own company," dating expert Melissa Stone told Glamour Magazine UK. "It might involve intentionally taking yourself out on dates, doing activities you enjoy, exploring new places, or simply dedicating time to self-reflection and personal growth.”

Speaking to the New York Post, Amy Nobile, a holistic dating coach suggested 'MasterDating' at least once a week.

“Taking yourself out on dates is an exercise in self-love and self-compassion,” Nobile said. "You’re teaching yourself about your own needs, requirements, the things that bring you joy. It’s about uncovering your passions."

Nobile said she encourages people to make the practice a frequent occurrence, or a “day full of love.”

"Send yourself flowers in the morning, send yourself a sweet note saying, ‘I can’t wait to see you tonight,’ schedule a fancy mode of transportation to get yourself to the date — make it a full day of love," she said.

Trending under the hashtag #MasterDating videos on the topic have been viewed nearly 2 million times.

Even people in relationships on the platform have emphasized going on solo dates to learn how to be happy in their own company.

“For me … it’s being your own cheerleader, best friend, supporter. It is true self-love,” one TikTok user said in a post. “You’re not gonna pine and wait [for] a person to do this or that … F–k waiting. Give it to yourself.”

Experts like Nobile even noted how ‘MasterDating’ may lead to one finding a quality partner.

“While you’re out enjoying yourself, your vibration rises — and the highest vibration is love,” Nobile said. “When you’re loving yourself, you become a magnet that attracts love from others.”

