Forensic Scientist in OJ Simpson, JonBenet Ramsey Trials Fabricated Evidence in Teen Murder Case: Judge

Dr. Henry Lee, a well-known forensic scientist, has been found liable for fabricating evidence in a 1980s murder case against two teenagers.

Ralph Birch and Shawn Henning were convicted of brutally beating 65-year-old Everett Carr of New Milford to death in a 1985 incident that drew significant public interest at the time. Their conviction was based in part on false claims about the testing of a bloody towel found at the scene. Both men served time in prison for decades until they were exonerated in 2020.

Lee was the Director of the Connecticut State Forensic Laboratory at the time of the case and testified that he had tested a towel from the crime scene and it had a positive result for blood when it had never been tested. Later testing showed that it was not blood.

No forensic evidence connected the defendants to the crime scene.

In 2019, the Connecticut Supreme Court ruled the men deserved a new trial because of the fabricated evidence.

In vacating the convictions, the Connecticut Supreme Court concluded that “Dr. Lee’s false testimony was the state’s ‘sole evidentiary basis’ to explain the ‘dearth of forensic evidence,’ which was the prosecutor’s ‘greatest challenge at trial.’”

Forensic scientist Dr. Henry C. Lee testifies at the Phil Spector trial. Paul Buck-Pool/Getty Images

Prosecutors decided they didn’t have enough evidence against the pair and dropped the charges instead of retrying them.

Birch and Henning sued several people in connection with their tossed conviction, including Lee.

On Friday, U.S. Judge Victor A. Bolden ruled in favor of the former convicts in a summary judgment.

The only outstanding issue for a jury in Lee’s case will be the amount of damages, according to the Associated Press.

After their convictions were vacated in 2020, Lee defended his conduct in the investigation.

“In my 57-year career, I have investigated over 8,000 cases and never, ever was accused of any wrongdoing or for testifying intentionally wrong,” Lee told reporters. “This is the first case that I have to defend myself.”

He has worked on several high-profile cases, including the O.J. Simpson trial, the JonBenet Ramsey murder chase and the Laci Peterson case.

Lee’s work has come under scrutiny before, including the Phil Spector trial.

In that case, the judge concluded that Lee hid or destroyed a piece of evidence from the crime scene.