Ford Recalling Hundreds of Thousands of F-Series Trucks
Ford dealers will replace drivers' steering wheels for free starting later this summer.
Ford is recalling over 300,000 of its 2016 model year trucks due to a problem with their front air bag systems, the Associated Press reported.
The company found that dust inside a steering wheel cable can interrupt its electrical connection, preventing the air bags from deploying during a crash.
There have been no known accidents connected to the issue. Ford dealers will replace drivers' steering wheels for free starting later this summer.
The recall applies to particular models of the 2016 F-250, F-350, F-450, and F-550 Super Duty trucks.
The company said popping inside the steering wheel, a faulty horn, or air bag warning lights can all indicate that a truck is affected by the dust problem.
Earlier this week, Jeep issued a recall on nearly 200,000 Cherokee SUVs after it was determined that a faulty control computer can short circuit and cause fires.
