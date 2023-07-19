Ford Plant in Kansas City Shuts Down, All Employees Evacuated After Man Says He Has ‘Large Amount of Explosives’ Inside

A bomb threat at a Ford manufacturing plant in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb led to the total evacuation of the plant, the local sheriff’s office said Tuesday night.

A man who claimed to be a “disgruntled employee” said he had a "large amount of explosives" inside the building, Sarah Boyd, Clay County Sheriff’s Department spokeswoman, told reporters

A bomb threat Tuesday night at a Ford manufacturing plant in a Kansas City, Missouri, suburb led to a total evacuation. Carl Court/Getty Images

Everyone is safe, authorities said. Prior reports of an active shooter in the plant were unfounded.

The sheriff’s department will begin entering and clearing the building in search of a possible suspect who made the threatening call. Whether the suspect is actually inside the building or his threats are legitimate is unclear, authorities said.

It will take several hours for the plant to be completely cleared due to its massive size. Roads surrounding the plant have been closed as a precaution.

“The man said he was armed with explosives, a rifle and a handgun,” Boyd told reporters. “He said he was a disgruntled employee, he said he worked in the paint area. He gave the name of the name that’s not anybody who works in the paint area. He also said his supervisor’s name. That is the correct supervisor’s name.”

UAW Region 4, which represents most states in the midwest and Pacific northwest, said in a statement that "swift action by union and plant leadership" allowed for the building's evacuation.

"Thankfully, we have no reports of our members being in harm's way," the union said in a statement posted to Facebook. "That is certainly an indication that the joint efforts towards safety of all involved, yes management and union, are paying off right now - saving lives."