Ford Executive Tried to Set $10K Worth of Designer Purses on Fire, Prosecutors Say
Oakland County jail records indicate Franck Dominique Louis-Victor has been charged with arson and assault with a dangerous weapon
The CEO of Ford Next is accused of trying to set fire to $10,000 worth of purses during a domestic situation, prosecutors said.
Oakland County jail records indicate Franck Dominique Louis-Victor has been charged with arson and assault with a dangerous weapon.
Citing Oakland County officials, WDIV-TV reports Louis-Victor, 50, was taken into custody after he tried to set a pair of high-end handbags on fire during a domestic altercation at his Oakland County, Mich., home on Saturday night.
- Father ‘Hunted Down’ Son Who Fled ‘Execution’ of Boys, 3, 4 and 7, Prosecutors Say
- The Ford F-150 Lightning Is on Fire
- Ford Recalls MKC Crossovers After Some Catch Fire While Parked
- Teenager Sets Fire to Florida Hotel After Getting in Fight With Mother, Police Say
- Woman Allegedly Set Multiple Fires in Hotel After Getting Fired from Hotel
As CEO, Louis-Victor and his team focus on "vehicle-adjacent business ventures that create value for Ford. As the automotive ecosystem evolves, Ford Next focuses on ways to offer new, technology-forward customer experiences," according to Ford's website. Louis-Victor is also Vice President of Ford Motor Company's New Businesses Platform.
A Ford spokesperson told WDIV the company is “aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters,” regarding the arrest of Louis-Victor.
He is being held on $25,000 bond.
A court date has been set for July 18.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Officials Warn To Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews
- Russian Strikes Kill 11 Civilians in Ukraine Over 24 Hours, Officials SayNews
- How Does Russia’s Embattled Defense Minister Still Have a Job?News
- New York City Doctor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Unconscious Patients and Filming ItNews
- Angry Mob Severely Beats Man Who Allegedly Hit and Killed Woman With Car Next to BarNews