Ford Executive Tried to Set $10K Worth of Designer Purses on Fire, Prosecutors Say

The CEO of Ford Next is accused of trying to set fire to $10,000 worth of purses during a domestic situation, prosecutors said.

Oakland County jail records indicate Franck Dominique Louis-Victor has been charged with arson and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Franck Louis-Victor Ford

Citing Oakland County officials, WDIV-TV reports Louis-Victor, 50, was taken into custody after he tried to set a pair of high-end handbags on fire during a domestic altercation at his Oakland County, Mich., home on Saturday night.

As CEO, Louis-Victor and his team focus on "vehicle-adjacent business ventures that create value for Ford. As the automotive ecosystem evolves, Ford Next focuses on ways to offer new, technology-forward customer experiences," according to Ford's website. Louis-Victor is also Vice President of Ford Motor Company's New Businesses Platform.

A Ford spokesperson told WDIV the company is “aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters,” regarding the arrest of Louis-Victor.

He is being held on $25,000 bond.

A court date has been set for July 18.