Ford Executive Tried to Set $10K Worth of Designer Purses on Fire, Prosecutors Say - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’

Ford Executive Tried to Set $10K Worth of Designer Purses on Fire, Prosecutors Say

Oakland County jail records indicate Franck Dominique Louis-Victor has been charged with arson and assault with a dangerous weapon

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The CEO of Ford Next is accused of trying to set fire to $10,000 worth of purses during a domestic situation, prosecutors said.

Oakland County jail records indicate Franck Dominique Louis-Victor has been charged with arson and assault with a dangerous weapon.

Franck Louis-Victor
Franck Louis-VictorFord

 Citing Oakland County officials, WDIV-TV reports Louis-Victor, 50, was taken into custody after he tried to set a pair of high-end handbags on fire during a domestic altercation at his Oakland County, Mich., home on Saturday night.

Read More

As CEO, Louis-Victor and his team focus on "vehicle-adjacent business ventures that create value for Ford. As the automotive ecosystem evolves, Ford Next focuses on ways to offer new, technology-forward customer experiences," according to Ford's website. Louis-Victor is also Vice President of Ford Motor Company's New Businesses Platform.

A Ford spokesperson told WDIV the company is “aware of what has been reported in the press, but it would be inappropriate to comment on personal matters,” regarding the arrest of Louis-Victor.

He is being held on $25,000 bond.

A court date has been set for July 18.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.