For Just a Cool $60M, You Can Zoom Off in an Ultra-Rare Ferrari - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

For Just a Cool $60M, You Can Zoom Off in an Ultra-Rare Ferrari

The dream machine is one of 34 produced by the iconic Italian automaker

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
1962 Ferrari 330 LM 250 GTOSotheby's

For anyone seeking to blow a mere $60 million, an ultra-rare Ferrari just hit the auction block.

A gorgeous bright-red (Holy Grail) 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO will go to auction this fall in New York, The Wall Street Journal reported. The race car is part of Sotheby’s major fall sales series.

The Italian sports car is one of only 34 produced by Ferrari, and one of two GTO models actually raced by Ferrari’s own team, Scuderia Ferrari, before being sold.

Gord Duff, global head of auctions for RM Sotheby's, told the WSJ that GTO models are highly coveted by classic-car collectors because of their race history.  From 1962 to 1964, GTOs took home victories in several world races.

This car originally sold for about $6,000 in 1964, according to Sotheby’s, which would be about $59,000 today. It was sold again in 1985 for approximately $500,000, or about $1.4 million today.

This is not the first time a 250 GTO has sold for big bucks. RM Sotheby's sold a 1962 model for $48.4 million in 2018. The auction house estimates this dream machine will fetch a cool $60 million.

“People will definitely understand why we’re asking the price we’re asking for,” Duff said.

Read More

The vehicle currently belongs to Jim Jaeger, 75, who noted, "this car strikes every nerve in your body when you drive it.”

The most expensive car ever sold at auction is a 1955 one-of-a-kind Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe for 135 million euros, or $142 million.

Collectible-car prices depend on factors such as a model’s rarity, condition and mileage. Ferraris are some of the most exclusive and highly sought-after race cars in the world.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.