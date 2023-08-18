For Just a Cool $60M, You Can Zoom Off in an Ultra-Rare Ferrari

For anyone seeking to blow a mere $60 million, an ultra-rare Ferrari just hit the auction block.

A gorgeous bright-red (Holy Grail) 1964 Ferrari 250 GTO will go to auction this fall in New York, The Wall Street Journal reported. The race car is part of Sotheby’s major fall sales series.

The Italian sports car is one of only 34 produced by Ferrari, and one of two GTO models actually raced by Ferrari’s own team, Scuderia Ferrari, before being sold.

Gord Duff, global head of auctions for RM Sotheby's, told the WSJ that GTO models are highly coveted by classic-car collectors because of their race history. From 1962 to 1964, GTOs took home victories in several world races.

This car originally sold for about $6,000 in 1964, according to Sotheby’s, which would be about $59,000 today. It was sold again in 1985 for approximately $500,000, or about $1.4 million today.

This is not the first time a 250 GTO has sold for big bucks. RM Sotheby's sold a 1962 model for $48.4 million in 2018. The auction house estimates this dream machine will fetch a cool $60 million.

“People will definitely understand why we’re asking the price we’re asking for,” Duff said.

The vehicle currently belongs to Jim Jaeger, 75, who noted, "this car strikes every nerve in your body when you drive it.”

The most expensive car ever sold at auction is a 1955 one-of-a-kind Mercedes Benz 300 SLR Uhlenhaut Coupe for 135 million euros, or $142 million.

Collectible-car prices depend on factors such as a model’s rarity, condition and mileage. Ferraris are some of the most exclusive and highly sought-after race cars in the world.