For $58.75 Million, Enjoy Big Sky and 30,000 Acres of Land in Montana

A 30,000-acre cattle ranch in Montana is on the market for just under $60 million after being owned by the same family for over a century.

The sprawling ranching operation was once home to author Ivan Doig, who chronicled his childhood spent on the land as his father worked as a ranch hand in his 1978 memoir, "This House of Sky," according to a press release from the Swan Land Company.

The Doggett family has operated the ranch, nestled between the Big Belt and Little Belt Mountain ranges, for five generations since 1917. It is now being sold by a married couple, Jock and Jamie Doggett, who had no natural heir to leave the property to, listing agent Mike Swan told the Wall Street Journal. Jock Doggett is the great-grandson of the original ranchers who first worked the land in the early 1900s.

Jock Doggett told the outlet that the decision to put the Camas Creek Cattle & Sheep Company up for sale wasn't easy, but the operation takes a lot of hard work. "You aren’t going to make it ranching if you are lazy," he told the Wall Street Journal. "There are many seven-day workweeks, but they are all just good people. You don’t mind digging a ditch together, or chasing cows, or sitting in a dingy bar with good people."

The 30,000-acre Camas Creek Cattle &Sheep Company ranch near White Sulphur Springs, Montana was listed for sale for $58.75 million. Author Ivan Doig chronicled the childhood years he spent on the land in his 1978 memoir "This House of Sky." Courtesy Swan land Company. Courtesy of Swan Land Company

The ranch is situated about 15 minutes away from White Sulphur Springs and under two hours from Bozeman and Helena. The $58.75 million property is capable of running up to 1,800 animal units, according to the Swan Land Company property listing. A 7.5-mile creek runs through the property, which also has two reservoirs and several smaller creeks.

The property has three houses on the land, in addition to a slew of outbuildings and barns, one of which is the 1869 Yellow House that housed a young Ivan Doig who referred to it as the Camas House in his memoir.

"A ranch of this size, scope, and condition is rarely offered on today's market," Swan said in a statement. "The Doggett family has been an incredible steward of this land for multiple generations. At every turn, this property showcases their hard work, grit, commitment, and love for the place."

The ranch employs three people full-time and several more seasonally in the summer, according to the press release. It sells up to 25 big-game hunts each year, with opportunities for hunting cow elk, mule deer, white-tail deer, upland game birds, and waterfowl.