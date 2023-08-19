Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California Coast  - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Selena’s Killer Yolanda Saldívar Has a ‘Bounty on Her Head’ in Texas Prison: ‘Everyone Wants to Get Her’ (Exclusive)

Footage From Space Shows Hurricane Hilary Approaching California Coast 

The footage shows Hurricane Hilary's powerful white swirls looming in the Pacific Ocean

Published |Updated
Yelena Dzhanova
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The footage shows Hurricane Hilary’s powerful white swirls looming in the Pacific OceanInternational Space Station/Twitter

Footage shot from space shows powerful swirls in the Pacific Ocean as Hurricane Hilary approaches California.

The International Space Station caught the footage on Thursday, when Hurricane Hilary was a Category 2 storm. In the hours since this footage was taken, Hilary has changed strength, first being upgraded to a Category 4 Hurricane before this morning's guidance showing the storm as a Category 3

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) classifies Category 3 as a major storm with winds between 111 and 129 mph, capable of causing “devastating damage.” A Category 3 storm has the potential to uproot trees, tear roof decking off well-built homes, and cause days-long power outages.

The latest public advisory on Hilary from the NHC says forecasters expect “catastrophic and life-threatening flooding” over parts of Baja California and the southwestern United States, as well as “hurricane-force winds” over the weekend. 

Hilary is reaching maximum sustained winds of up to 130 mph. It’s expected to weaken today, the NHC advisory says, but it will “still be a hurricane when it approaches the west coast.” Meteorologists predict Hilary will weaken to a tropical storm “by midday Sunday before it reaches southern California.”

The storm is expected to bring heavy rainfall, gusty winds, and large swells. 

Read More

“A dangerous storm surge is likely to produce coastal flooding along the western Baja California peninsula of Mexico near where the center passes the coast in areas of onshore winds, or east of the center if Hilary makes landfall,” the advisory says. “The surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.