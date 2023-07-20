Food Poisoning That Killed Diners at Montana Sushi Restaurant Tied to Undercooked Mushrooms
Dave's Sushi recently reopened after being closed for a month following the deaths of two patrons who ate there on April 17
Montana health officials announced Wednesday that undercooked morel mushrooms were the cause of dozens of cases of food poisoning — two fatal — at a sushi restaurant in Bozeman.
The Gallatin City-County Health Department (GCCHD) and Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services said that between March 28 and April 17, 2023, more than 50 people reported gastrointestinal issues after eating at Dave's Sushi in the Montana's fourth-largest city. Two people died, and three were hospitalized, the officials said in a statement.
One of the victims, Donna Ventura, had gone to Dave's Sushi for lunch before she fell ill and went to the hospital. Her husband Jon told the Montana Free Press that after hearing a "code blue" call in the hospital, he thought, “It can’t be my wife, because it’s just food poisoning. It can’t be."
He told the outlet that his wife went into cardiac arrest and spent 12 days in the hospital before she died. William Lewis, 74, also died after eating morels at Dave's.
According to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle, employees at Dave's Sushi on April 17th prepared the morels by marinating them in a sauce that was not heated. April 17th was the day that both Donna Ventura and William Lewis consumed meals containing the mushrooms.
The Chronicle also noted that the FDA traced the mushrooms to a supplier who had sold them to an additional six restaurants. None of the other restaurants reported food poisoning issues, and interviews with employees at each of those restaurants reported that they had cooked or otherwise heated the mushrooms before serving them.
In the report, officials said they could "not determine what specific characteristic of the morel mushrooms caused the outbreak," but said storage and how cooked or raw the mushrooms were might have played a role.
"There are scientific gaps in knowledge regarding morel mushrooms in the wider public health, medical toxicology, and mycology realms that need further research in order to better understand how morel mushrooms affect human health," the report said.
The announcement came after a months-long investigation. Dave's Sushi reopened in May after closing for a month following the April 17 poisoning.
In June, the Gallatin City-County Health Department cited the restaurant for additional food safety violations.
Dave's Sushi didn't immediately respond to The Messenger's request for comment.
The owner of Dave’s Sushi, Aaron Parker, told the Montana Free Press he was shocked by the news.
“That’s what is so scary about this, that some of the most trained, talented chefs in the country don’t know about these risks,” Parker said. "Why we’ve cooperated with every single agency is that I don’t want this to happen again to any other family."
The families of Ventura and Lewis have both filed wrongful death lawsuits against the restaurant.
