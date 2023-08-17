Food for Thought: Which World-Famous Competitive Eater Is Most Popular?

Joey "Jaws" Chestnut may be the reigning Nathan's Hot Dog Eating champion — but when it comes to the size of his fanbase, he doesn't even break the top three.

UK-based Gambling.com calculated the total followers of Major League Eating's 50 professional eaters across their Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and YouTube accounts to see who has the biggest digital community.

The site published a study, which also uses earnings calculators to estimate how lucrative the competitors' online presence could be.

While he's the No. 1 ranked eater in his home country of Japan, Max Suzuki is in fifth place in this contest with 814,914 total followers.

The 42-year-old-eater participated in the Nathan's Famous contest on July 4, 2018, when he ate 34 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

The top 5 competitive eaters on social media. gambling.com

Fourth and third places go to Chestnut and Adam Moran — better known as "Beard Meats Food" — with nearly 1.6 million and 4.4 million followers respectively.

Chestnut, 39, won his 16th Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating title this summer and holds 54 different competitive eating records.

Moran, 38, is the No. 1 ranked eater in the U.K., according to Major League Eating.

Eric "Badlands" Booker comes in second with a total follower count of over 7.5 million.

The 54-year-old American eater also raps and performs for his fans. He's known as "The People's Champ," according to MLE.

And in first place is Matt Stonie with 21.1 million followers across platforms.

Stonie, 31, began his competitive eating career in 2010 at 17 years old — he won $1,000 at a New Hampshire lobster roll eating contest, according to his website. The California native then broke his first record in 2013 when he ate 10.5 frozen yogurts in six minutes.

Stonie beat out Chestnut for the Nathan's mustard belt in 2015 when he downed 62 frankfurters during the contest.

Potential earnings per post for competitive eaters. Gambling.com

While Gambling.com calculates Chestnut's potential earnings per post to be around $3,400 (£2,655), the eating star says he has a net worth of $4 million.

But Stonie and Booker both have Chestnut beat in this category with around $9,405 (£7,376) and $9,441 (£7,404), respectively.

Moran falls to No. 4 in this ranking with a predicted rate of $1,832 (£1,437) per post, and women's Nathan's champion Miki Sudo, 38, makes it onto the board in the No. 5 slot with the potential to pull in an estimated $218 (£171) per post.

Sudo won her ninth Nathan's title this summer.