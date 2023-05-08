Food Bank Lines Stretch Over Two Football Fields as Post-Pandemic Aid Ends

Boston’s American Red Cross Food Pantry had a line over 700 feet long on Saturday morning, as people waited for aid in a line as long as two football fields.

The Director of the food bank, David Andre, told Bloomberg that April marked the second highest monthly traffic since 1982.

Temporary coronavirus pandemic benefit increases for food stamps expired in February, causing the average user to receive around $90 less per month in benefits.

“It’s a hunger cliff — inflation and ending these emergency allotments,” Andre told Bloomberg. “People are really crashing.” The Census Bureau estimates there were 7.9 million more people going hungry in April of this year compared to April of 2021.