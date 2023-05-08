Food Bank Lines Stretch Over Two Football Fields as Post-Pandemic Aid Ends

Boston’s American Red Cross Food Pantry had a line over 700 feet long on Saturday morning, as people waited for aid in a line as long as two football fields.
The Director of the food bank, David Andre, told Bloomberg that April marked the second highest monthly traffic since 1982.
Temporary coronavirus pandemic benefit increases for food stamps expired in February, causing the average user to receive around $90 less per month in benefits.
“It’s a hunger cliff — inflation and ending these emergency allotments,” Andre told Bloomberg. “People are really crashing.” The Census Bureau estimates there were 7.9 million more people going hungry in April of this year compared to April of 2021.
Read More
- U.S. kids face a ‘hunger cliff’ as pandemic aid programs end
- Texas Apprehends 6,000 Migrants In First Days After Title 42’s End
- Migrants Describe ‘Urgency’ to Cross Border as Title 42 Expires
- American life expectancy has been lagging for decades. The pandemic sent it into a tailspin.
- NBC Fall 2023 Lineup: The Complete Weekly Schedule
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Father Dies After Accidentally Setting off Grandfather’s Old GrenadeNews
- Biden Seemingly Mispronounces South Korean President’s Name at G7News
- Kayla Unenbaun: Aunt Says Teen Was ‘Stripped of Her Identity’ While MissingNews
- Police Seek Rifle-Wielding Suspect in String of New Orleans ShootingsNews
- Plastic Bags with Anti-Semitic Flyers Planted Across Oklahoma City NeighborhoodNews
- Staffing Shortage Forces ‘Ground Stop’ at Major U.S. AirportNews
- Explosions Heard Outside Of Daycare Moments Before CollapseNews
- The Best Money Republicans Have Ever Spent On PoliticsPolitics
- Biden Blames ‘Silly’ Spy Balloon For Frosty U.S.-China RelationsNews
- New Law Could Make Standing, Walking on Roads Illegal in St. LouisNews
- Police Investigating Possible Poisoning of Russian Exiles at German ConferenceNews
- NAACP Issues Travel Advisory for ‘Openly Hostile’ FloridaNews