Font Size Can Help Nudge Diners To Choose Healthier Food

Researchers found putting lower calorie numbers in bigger fonts got diners to pick healthy options

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
The key to eating healthier may lie in the words on a menu. 

In a study published in the August edition of the International Journal of Hospitality Management, researchers at Washington State University describe how they ran an experiment to see how font size can affect restaurant customers’ choices.

Participants were given menus that listed unhealthy items like a burger, alongside healthier options like a grilled chicken sandwich. For one group of diners, the font sizes for all items were the same, regardless of healthiness. But for another group, the healthy items had their calorie count listed in an extra large font. What they found was that by emphasizing a lower-calorie meal, customers could be nudged towards picking the healthy option.

Image courtesy WSU News
“When restaurants use a larger font size for the calorie content of healthy foods, even though the number itself has a smaller value, it will increase consumers’ preference to order the healthier item,” Ruiying Cai, an assistant professor at the school and co-author on the study said in a press release.

A man holds a big hamburger to his mouth.
Researchers found that the font size of a food's calories plays a role in nudging diners towards healthier options.Getty Images

The researchers also tried to test to see how time played a role in mealtime decision making. They found that when participants who had the larger font for healthier options were given less time to choose a meal, they were more likely to be swayed away from high-calorie food. 

“Healthy food items could be profitable for restaurants, but whenever a ‘healthy’ label is attached, people may assume it does not taste good,” said Cai. “We’re trying to provide restaurants with subtle cues, rather than saying it out loud.”

