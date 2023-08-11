Font Size Can Help Nudge Diners To Choose Healthier Food
Researchers found putting lower calorie numbers in bigger fonts got diners to pick healthy options
The key to eating healthier may lie in the words on a menu.
In a study published in the August edition of the International Journal of Hospitality Management, researchers at Washington State University describe how they ran an experiment to see how font size can affect restaurant customers’ choices.
Participants were given menus that listed unhealthy items like a burger, alongside healthier options like a grilled chicken sandwich. For one group of diners, the font sizes for all items were the same, regardless of healthiness. But for another group, the healthy items had their calorie count listed in an extra large font. What they found was that by emphasizing a lower-calorie meal, customers could be nudged towards picking the healthy option.
- A ‘Humanist Touch’: Meet The New Microsoft Office Default Font, Aptos
- US Diners Divided Over Increasing Dog-Friendly Restaurant Policies
- Taylor Swift Helps Feed 500,000 People With ‘Generous’ Food Bank Donation
- Jerry O’Connell Helped Fight a Food Truck Fire in Malibu
- Food Poisoning That Killed Diners at Montana Sushi Restaurant Tied to Undercooked Mushrooms
- New York City Could House Migrants in Private Homes, Mayor Adams Says
“When restaurants use a larger font size for the calorie content of healthy foods, even though the number itself has a smaller value, it will increase consumers’ preference to order the healthier item,” Ruiying Cai, an assistant professor at the school and co-author on the study said in a press release.
The researchers also tried to test to see how time played a role in mealtime decision making. They found that when participants who had the larger font for healthier options were given less time to choose a meal, they were more likely to be swayed away from high-calorie food.
“Healthy food items could be profitable for restaurants, but whenever a ‘healthy’ label is attached, people may assume it does not taste good,” said Cai. “We’re trying to provide restaurants with subtle cues, rather than saying it out loud.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews
- Plastic Surgeon Accused of ‘Shaky Hands’ Has Medical License ReinstatedHealth
- Disgruntled Man Steals Taxi, Leads Police on High-Speed Chase After Another Cab Refused to Pick Him UpNews