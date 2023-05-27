Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia Neighborhood
An area resident used a scraper to remove the flyers from poles, trash cans, and signs
"Outrageous" flyers promoting white supremacy were plastered across a Philadelphia neighborhood, an area resident and local lawmaker said.
"It's an outrage, it's unacceptable,” Steve Newman, a Mount Airy resident whose wife first spotted the flyers earlier this week, told local outlet WPVI.
Newman scoured the area for the flyers, removing them from poles, trash cans, and signs.
“As soon as we could get down there with a scraper, we got rid of it," he said. "I went up and down the street a block or so to make sure I didn't miss any."
Pennsylvania State Senator Art Haywood, who has an office in Mount Airy, called the flyers "outrageous."
“All about white supremacy and that kind of recruitment," he added to WPVI. "I consider it recruitment in the district.”
Similar flyers were found across a number of Philadelphia suburbs earlier this year, according to the Chestnut Hill Local.
Haywood said that his office is in touch with local law enforcement and plans to review surveillance video in an effort to find the culprit or culprits.
Newman told WPVI that the sentiment isn’t welcome in his neighborhood.
“We know this hate is everywhere,” he said. “So in a way, maybe we shouldn't be surprised that some coward or cowards in the middle of the night would post this in Mount Airy. But it's not acceptable anywhere, including our neighborhood.”
