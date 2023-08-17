Flyers Dropped Around Alabama Promoting Violent Street Takeover Event - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

Flyers Dropped Around Alabama Promoting Violent Street Takeover Event

Police in Birmingham called for parents to help them keep kids away from the event planned for the weekend

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have warned about a flyer circulating promoting a violent event planned for this coming weekend.

The flyer, which has also appeared on social media, promises "police, fights and interviews" as part of a City Walk takeover.

Photos and Instagram handles of six young men are also featured as those who will be in attendance.

Birmingham Police Department said it was aware of the unauthorized events.

Authorities asked parents to keep their children away from the location designated on the fliers.

Flashing lights on a police car
Police in Birmingham, AL, said they were aware of a planned unauthorized eventDouglas Sacha/Getty Images

"We do not condone this event or the violence that is alluded to on the flyer," the department said on Facebook. "We need parents to help us by not dropping their kids off at the listed location or any other location unattended without your supervision."

Read More

The department promised to be ready to respond to any location for the safety of everyone.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.