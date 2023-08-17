Flyers Dropped Around Alabama Promoting Violent Street Takeover Event
Police in Birmingham called for parents to help them keep kids away from the event planned for the weekend
Police in Birmingham, Alabama, have warned about a flyer circulating promoting a violent event planned for this coming weekend.
The flyer, which has also appeared on social media, promises "police, fights and interviews" as part of a City Walk takeover.
Photos and Instagram handles of six young men are also featured as those who will be in attendance.
Birmingham Police Department said it was aware of the unauthorized events.
Authorities asked parents to keep their children away from the location designated on the fliers.
"We do not condone this event or the violence that is alluded to on the flyer," the department said on Facebook. "We need parents to help us by not dropping their kids off at the listed location or any other location unattended without your supervision."
The department promised to be ready to respond to any location for the safety of everyone.
