Florida’s New Black History Curriculum Criticized as a ‘Big Step Backwards’

A new curriculum in Florida that will teach middle school students that slavery gave Black people "skills" that could be "used for their personal benefit" is receiving backlash from educators, politicians, and the general public.

According to the Florida Education Association (FEA), a statewide teachers' union, several organizations and individuals spoke in opposition to the proposed standards during the public school board meeting in Orlando on Wednesday.

While these individuals asked the board to consider revisions, "when public comment ended, the board voted to adopt them. There was no discussion," the FEA wrote on Twitter.

In a press release after the standards were adopted, the FEA called them "a big step backward."

"How can our students ever be equipped for the future if they don't have a full, honest picture of where we've come from? Florida's students deserve a world-class education that equips them to be successful adults who can help heal our nation's divisions rather than deepen them," FEA president Andrew Spar said in a press release.

The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) also issued a statement calling out Florida adding that "we refuse to go back."

"Today's actions by the Florida state government are an attempt to bring our country back to a 19th century America where Black life was not valued, nor our rights protected," said Derrick Johnson, President and CEO of NAACP.

"The NAACP has been fighting against malicious actors such as those within the DeSantis Administration for over a century, and we're prepared to continue that fight by any means necessary," the statement continued.

Florida's Board of Education unanimously approved the new rules for teaching Black history in the state on Wednesday, including the standards instructing education on the "personal benefit" from slavery. The skills outlined include agricultural work, painting, tailoring and blacksmithing.

In addition to teaching middle school students how slavery "developed skills," the rules also address notable massacres against African Americans.

Per the 216-page document posted on the Florida Department of Education website, high-school students will need to be instructed on "acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans" when learning about massacres including the 1921 bombing of Black Wall Street and the 1920 Ocoee Massacre.

Republican presidential candidate Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers remarks on July 17, 2023 in Arlington, Virginia. Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Ocoee massacre is well known as a massacre, during which a white mob attacked Black residents in attempts to stop them from voting.

Board members who voted on the new rules defended their portrayal of the massacre calling it 'factually accurate' to address actions from both sides.

“Our standards are factual, objective standards that really teach the good, the bad and the ugly,” Paul Burns, the Florida Department of Education’s chancellor of K-12 public schools said Wednesday, according to Florida Phoenix. He denied the new standards portray slavery as beneficial and said the new standards provide an exhaustive representation of African American history.

According to the Tallahassee Democrat, MaryLynn Magar, a member of the board appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, refuted claims that history wasn't being portrayed accurately and claimed that “everything is there” and “the darkest parts of our history are addressed."

The new rules follow legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in 2022 that were introduced to prevent the teaching of anything that could make people feel "shamed because of their race."

The law, dubbed "Stop WOKE Act," aims to push back against Critical Race Theory, but advocates, including the ACLU of Florida, have argued that it serves to "whitewash history."

In remarks yesterday in Indiana, Vice President Kamala Harris called the curriculum "an attempt to gaslight" students.