Florida’s Coral Reefs Are Going Past Bleaching ‘Straight to Dead’

Some of the colorful, vibrant coral reefs in the Florida Keys aren't bleaching, but “going straight to dead" amid water temperatures that have touched triple-digits this summer, a marine sanctuary expect told Tampa's NBC affiliate WFLA.

“We are surprised by the pace. It is unprecedented what we have seen,” said Scott Atwell, communications and outreach manager for the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

The coral reefs are losing their color quickly as water temperatures remain several degrees or more above average.

An open-access study published last year revealed that marine heatwaves in South Florida have been rising steadily since the 1980s, but getting more common and extreme in recent years.

WFLA reported that the “optimal” temperature for reef-building corals is no higher than 84 degrees Fahrenheit. If the temperature rises above that and stays there, coral reefs face hazardous conditions and, eventually, bleaching.

At multiple keys, the most recent recorded temperature on the seafloor has been considerably higher. The most recent seafloor temperature at Sombrero Key, for example, was 93.4 degrees Fahrenheit. Some buoys have clocked temperatures as high as 101 degrees Fahrenheit, which is essentially the same as a hot tub.

“As long-term water temperatures increase in certain areas, no coral may survive,” R. Scott Winters, CEO of the Coral Restoration Foundation, told WFLA.

“The best we can do – and what we’re working diligently towards – is ensuring that corals will be around tomorrow with the greatest potential for resiliency to adapt to changing conditions, whatever they may be,” he continued. “Coral restoration alone is insufficient to ensure coral reefs exist in the future, but is a necessary component of the plan, as is addressing climate change.”