Florida Woman Who Fatally Shot Black Neighbor Pleads Not Guilty
Police arrested Susan Lorincz days after the shooting, having initially believed the incident fell under Florida's 'Stand Your Ground' statute
Susan Louise Lorincz, the 58-year-old white Florida woman who allegedly killed her Black neighbor, has entered not guilty pleas to the charges she faces.
The Messenger learns Lorincz, who remains held without bond, entered a written plea of not guilty on Monday.
She was set to be arraigned in court Tuesday morning, but was not expected to appear before a judge.
Jury selection for her trial has been tentatively set for Nov. 13.
Lorincz stands accused of killing Ajike Owens, a 35-year-old mother-of-four, by firing a gun through the front door of her Ocala residence on June 2. She faces a single count of assault and manslaughter with a firearm.
Police only arrested Lorincz on June 6 after initially believing the shooting fell under Florida's "Stand Your Ground" statute.
Owens' 10-year-old son was standing beside her when she was shot. According to an arrest affidavit previously obtained by The Messenger, Lorincz engaged in an argument with Owens' children, and allegedly threw a roller skate at one of them. Owens had approached Lorincz's door to ask her about the encounter when she was fatally shot in the chest.
Police allege in the affidavit that the two neighbors had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute.
In fact, according to the arrest affidavit, Lorincz told investigators she bought the gun used to kill Owens a year earlier "for protection after an altercation with the victim."
One neighbor who spoke to police said Lorincz was always yelling at Owens' children. The neighbor could not understand why she would get so upset by "kids being kids."
Several people investigators interviewed alleged Lorincz used racial slurs, and would even flip her middle finger at neighborhood children.
When asked, Lorincz acknowledged "having used the n-word toward children out of anger in the past," it is alleged in the affidavit.
