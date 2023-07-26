Florida Woman Pulls Gun on Man Who Sprayed Her in the Face with a Hose: Report

A man in Florida ended up in jail after mistakenly spraying a woman in the face with a hose, wrongly believing she was trespassing on his property.

Deputy sheriffs from the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office were summoned to mediate a dispute at a home in Plantation Bay Golf & Country Club where the woman had drawn a gun on the homeowner.

Investigations revealed that Jeffrey Rutfield, the homeowner, mistakenly believed the woman had trespassed onto his property and began spraying her with a hose to get her to leave. As the woman attempted to return to her vehicle, the 62-year-old man continued to pursue her.

"The victim said that while she was retreating to her vehicle, (the man) followed her while yelling at her which put her in fear that she was going to be attacked so she displayed a firearm for her safety," the sheriff's office said in a statement. "Once (he) went back inside, the victim put away the firearm and stood by in her vehicle and waited for deputies."

Police determined that the woman had not actually trespassed onto Rutfield's property. As a result, Rutfield was arrested and charged with simple battery. He was taken to the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and later released.