Florida Woman Pulls Gun, Bites Another Woman’s Ear Off At House Party: Sheriff - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Florida Woman Pulls Gun, Bites Another Woman’s Ear Off At House Party: Sheriff

Both suspects, 18 and 23, were arrested and charged with battery

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Two women were arrested in Florida following an altercation at a house party, during which one of the suspects allegedly threatened the other with a gun and bit the tip of her ear off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities allege Macy Regan, 23, was attempting to leave a house party in Callaway, Florida on July 4 when she was confronted by Dixie Stiles, 18. Stiles accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff's office.

Regan then allegedly pulled out a handgun from her waistband, which Stiles shoved away as the two women allegedly got into a physical altercation, per the sheriff. During the fight, Regan allegedly bit the tip of Stiles' ear off.

The ear tip was unable to be reattached, the sheriff's office noted. The fight resulted in multiple bruises and lacerations to both women.

Read More

Stiles has been charged with battery – touch or strike. Regan has been charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.

Their next court dates are not clear.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.