Florida Woman Pulls Gun, Bites Another Woman’s Ear Off At House Party: Sheriff

Two women were arrested in Florida following an altercation at a house party, during which one of the suspects allegedly threatened the other with a gun and bit the tip of her ear off, according to the Bay County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities allege Macy Regan, 23, was attempting to leave a house party in Callaway, Florida on July 4 when she was confronted by Dixie Stiles, 18. Stiles accused Regan of stealing alcohol and vape pens, according to a Thursday news release from the sheriff's office.
Regan then allegedly pulled out a handgun from her waistband, which Stiles shoved away as the two women allegedly got into a physical altercation, per the sheriff. During the fight, Regan allegedly bit the tip of Stiles' ear off.
The ear tip was unable to be reattached, the sheriff's office noted. The fight resulted in multiple bruises and lacerations to both women.
Stiles has been charged with battery – touch or strike. Regan has been charged with felony battery causing bodily harm.
Their next court dates are not clear.
