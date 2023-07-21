Florida Woman Murdered Man’s Puppy, Threatened to Kill Him Next: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | How Donald Trump’s Indictment Could Backfire on Joe Biden

Florida Woman Murdered Man’s Puppy, Threatened to Kill Him Next: Police

A responding officer called it a 'horrific scene'

Published |Updated
Jenna Sundel
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 19-year-old woman disemboweled a man's puppy and threatened to kill him next, according to Miami-Dade police.

An officer responding to the incident called it a "horrific scene," Local 10 ABC News reported.

Authorities arrested Yadelin Marin on Wednesday when she returned to the victim's home, one week after the alleged attack took place. Police said she spit in an officer’s face while being taken into custody.

Police said just after midnight on July 12, the puppy's owner was told by a friend to go into the bathroom. When he walked in, he saw Marin sitting in the bathtub and his puppy disemboweled.

Read More
Police car lights
A woman was arrested in Miami for killing a dog and threatening his owner.Jeremy Hogan/Getty Images

According to the arrest report, she said "you're next" and ran away. Police are unsure of her motive.

Marin was charged with animal cruelty with intent to kill and misdemeanor battery. She is being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.