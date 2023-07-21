Florida Woman Murdered Man’s Puppy, Threatened to Kill Him Next: Police
A responding officer called it a 'horrific scene'
A 19-year-old woman disemboweled a man's puppy and threatened to kill him next, according to Miami-Dade police.
An officer responding to the incident called it a "horrific scene," Local 10 ABC News reported.
Authorities arrested Yadelin Marin on Wednesday when she returned to the victim's home, one week after the alleged attack took place. Police said she spit in an officer’s face while being taken into custody.
Police said just after midnight on July 12, the puppy's owner was told by a friend to go into the bathroom. When he walked in, he saw Marin sitting in the bathtub and his puppy disemboweled.
According to the arrest report, she said "you're next" and ran away. Police are unsure of her motive.
Marin was charged with animal cruelty with intent to kill and misdemeanor battery. She is being held in the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami.
