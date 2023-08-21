Florida Woman Arrested After Offering $20 to Highway Flower Vendor
Annika Olson was charged when she allegedly left her vehicle parked on a street on Aug. 16
A Florida woman who claims she stopped to give $20 to a roadside flower vendor was arrested after law enforcement said she interfered with a police investigation.
Annika Olson was charged when she allegedly left her vehicle parked on a street in Bonita Springs on Aug. 16, ignoring officers' commands to move it as she approached the flower vendor, identified as Norma Garcia, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
Authorities stated Garcia was violating a county ordinance by selling merchandise "from the median or in the roadway."
However, Olson told local station NBC2 she was unaware that police were arresting Garcia when she offered the money.
“I never intended on anything to happen," Olson said. "I just wanted to give someone 20 bucks because they were having a bad day."
A TikTok video of Olson's arrest went viral after the sheriff's office posted about the incident on Facebook. As of Monday morning, it had amassed over 287,000 "likes". In the 9-second clip, officers are seen pushing Olson against a police car as they restrain her.
"I just tried to give her $20," Olson says, while officers tell her to relax.
Olson later told WINK News that deputies used excessive force and claimed she was not read her Miranda Rights. “They did not tell me that they were arresting me before they slammed me on top of that cop car,” she explained.
According to authorities, deputies had been investigating Garcia, accusing her of selling merchandise on the median of Imperial Parkway after previously warning her against it.
As officers were at the scene, Olson allegedly stopped her vehicle in the traffic lane and approached the deputies. "Ms. Olson’s vehicle, parked in the roadway, blocked the traffic lane and created a safety hazard," authorities stated.
They continued, "Ms. Olson refused deputies’ requests to move her vehicle off Imperial Parkway and instead interfered with their investigation and Ms. Garcia’s arrest."
Olson faces charges for refusing to comply with police or firefighter's lawful orders and for resisting an officer without violence.
The woman told the station that she "had no idea panhandling was illegal; people do it all the time."
“I understand that it’s dangerous for them, but if someone’s putting themselves in that situation in this summer heat, obviously, they are doing it out of desperation; they don’t want to be there," she said.
WINK News reported that Olson was released after posting bond.
