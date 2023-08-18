Florida Woman Accused of Spiking Man’s Drink with Raid Roach Spray

A Florida woman is accused of spiking a man's drink with Raid cockroach spray.
Veronica Cline, 29, of DeLeon Springs, was arrested early Friday morning after the man contacted deputies and said he had gotten sick after having drinks at her home, the Volusia County Sheriff's Department said in a news release.
The man, who was not identified, said Cline had been at a bar and, upon arriving home, asked the man to continue drinking with her. The details of the relationship between Cline and the woman were not immediately clear.
After two drinks, the man said he became sick and alleged that Cline told him she put Raid bug spray in the beverages.
The man said he vomited for about a half-hour and then called the sheriff's department.
As the man told deputies what happened, he got sick again, the release said.
Cline wasn't at the home when deputies looked for her, but she was found shortly afterward by a K-9 squad.
The man was taken to the hospital where he was treated.
Cline is being held in jail without bond, the sheriff's office said.
