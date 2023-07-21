Florida Woman Accused of Scamming her Grandma Out of $300,000 by Claiming She Needed the Money to Avoid Jail

A 38-year-old woman was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud after allegedly scamming her grandmother out of more than $300,000.

Florida resident Tanya M. Aboseada is accused of convincing her grandmother to wire money into her account by lying about her circumstances, according to a federal indictment reviewed by the Belleville News Democrat.

Among the false pretenses that Aboseada is alleged to have told her grandmother that she needed to pay money to the IRS, cover attorney fees for a car accident she was in, transfer a truck title in her name, and pay the family a child she killed in a car accident to avoid jail time, the outlet reported.

Money in evidence bag. Peter Dazeley/Getty Images

In total, her grandmother transferred $317,049 to Aboseada, according to the federal indictment filed by the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.

​​“Financial crimes against the elderly for personal gain are intolerable, and offenders will be brought to justice,” U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said in a statement.

A wire fraud conviction carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.