Florida Woman Accused of Scamming her Grandma Out of $300,000 by Claiming She Needed the Money to Avoid Jail
Wire fraud carries a maximum prison sentence of up to 20 years
A 38-year-old woman was charged with 12 counts of wire fraud after allegedly scamming her grandmother out of more than $300,000.
Florida resident Tanya M. Aboseada is accused of convincing her grandmother to wire money into her account by lying about her circumstances, according to a federal indictment reviewed by the Belleville News Democrat.
Among the false pretenses that Aboseada is alleged to have told her grandmother that she needed to pay money to the IRS, cover attorney fees for a car accident she was in, transfer a truck title in her name, and pay the family a child she killed in a car accident to avoid jail time, the outlet reported.
- Woman Warns of ‘Intricate’ Identify Theft Scam That Led to Her Losing Life Savings: ‘Everything Checked Out’
- Monique and Chris Samuels ‘Are Remaining Amicable,’ Avoiding Contention Amid Divorce: Source
- Woman Warns of Facebook Authentication Scam That Drained Bank Account
- Florida Woman Accused of Fatally Shooting Boyfriend Alleges He Strangled Her After Night of Drinking
- Florida Woman Who Shot Black Neighbor Through Door Avoids Murder Charge
In total, her grandmother transferred $317,049 to Aboseada, according to the federal indictment filed by the U.S. Court for the Southern District of Illinois.
“Financial crimes against the elderly for personal gain are intolerable, and offenders will be brought to justice,” U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said in a statement.
A wire fraud conviction carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews