Florida Woman Accused of Killing Roommate Poured Mountain Dew on Herself To Erase DNA: Police

Detectives said they managed to gather samples from Nichole Maks, which matches those taken from the bloody knife found near the victim

Nick Gallagher
A Florida murder suspect shocked police by asking them for a Mountain Dew and then covering herself in the soda, apparently in a desperate attempt to rid herself of DNA evidence, Law and Crime reported.

Nichole Maks, 35, allegedly stabbed her 79-year-old roommate, Michael Cerasoli, to death before setting fire to their Daytona Beach residence. She was taken into custody on August 6.

As firefighters attended to the blaze early on July 1, investigators discovered a bloody knife and a pair of cellphones near the victim's body.

They determined that one of the phones belonged to Maks, who they later found shoeless at a nearby restaurant. She was armed with a knife and a hammer, had blood on her leg, and wore a ripped shirt.

Nichole Maks is suspected of murdering her 79-year-old roommate.
Nichole Maks is suspected of murdering her 79-year-old roommate.Volusia County Government Public Protection Corrections

After she was taken into custody, police told Maks they had a warrant to obtain DNA from her.

According to an affidavit obtained by Law and Crime, Maks asked for a can of Mountain Dew while seated inside a police vehicle, then began pouring the soda all over her body and hair. As officers tried to wrestle the can from her, Maks allegedly started kicking them and pulling away.

Detectives said they managed to gather samples from Maks, which matched those taken from the bloody knife found near the victim.

Maks is being held without bond and is expected in court on September 5.

