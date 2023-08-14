Florida Woman Accused of Killing Roommate Poured Mountain Dew on Herself To Erase DNA: Police
Detectives said they managed to gather samples from Nichole Maks, which matches those taken from the bloody knife found near the victim
A Florida murder suspect shocked police by asking them for a Mountain Dew and then covering herself in the soda, apparently in a desperate attempt to rid herself of DNA evidence, Law and Crime reported.
Nichole Maks, 35, allegedly stabbed her 79-year-old roommate, Michael Cerasoli, to death before setting fire to their Daytona Beach residence. She was taken into custody on August 6.
As firefighters attended to the blaze early on July 1, investigators discovered a bloody knife and a pair of cellphones near the victim's body.
They determined that one of the phones belonged to Maks, who they later found shoeless at a nearby restaurant. She was armed with a knife and a hammer, had blood on her leg, and wore a ripped shirt.
After she was taken into custody, police told Maks they had a warrant to obtain DNA from her.
According to an affidavit obtained by Law and Crime, Maks asked for a can of Mountain Dew while seated inside a police vehicle, then began pouring the soda all over her body and hair. As officers tried to wrestle the can from her, Maks allegedly started kicking them and pulling away.
Detectives said they managed to gather samples from Maks, which matched those taken from the bloody knife found near the victim.
Maks is being held without bond and is expected in court on September 5.
- ‘Large Amount of Evidence’ Against Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer, DA Tells Court
- Elderly Florida Man Charged With Murder in Death of Wife Found Dismembered in Suitcases at Beach
- Records Reveal Accused Gilgo Beach Killer Rex Heuermann Colorful History With IRS, Courts
- Another Swimmer Attacked at Florida Beach Called the ‘Shark Bite Capital of the World’
- Woman Charged With DUI Accused of Driving Down Beach Into Water, Just Missing Beachgoers
- Gilgo Beach Murders Suspect Facing Additional Charges After Wave of New Evidence
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Fears of War as Standoff Between Niger Junta and Regional Forces Drags OnNews
- ‘Very Rare’ Whale Found Dead in Florida KeysNews
- Driver Who Fatally Stuck Boy With Car Killed by Father After Stopping To Call 911News
- Trump Mar-a-Lago Maintenance Worker Pleads Not Guilty in Federal Docs CaseNews
- Man Sentenced for Abandoning Baby After MLB Pitcher’s Daughter Gave Birth in WoodsNews
- Severed Legs Found in Montana Identified After 11 YearsNews
- New Heat Dome Forms Over Central U.S. as Brutal Summer Swelters OnNews
- Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: ReportTech
- States That Protect Transgender Health Care Now Try to Absorb DemandNews
- New Mexico Teen takes plea deal for luring basketball player to UNM campus before deadly shootingNews
- Whale Found Washed up Dead on Long Island Beach in New YorkNews
- Man Accused of Hawking Silver as Covid Cure Arrested After 3 Years on the LamNews