Florida Volunteer Santa Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A Florida man who has served in several town roles has been arrested and charged with child pornography offenses, authorities stated in a press release.
Identified as James Jude Silverstone, the 62-year-old man was arrested Thursday on ten counts of transmitting child pornography. Silverstone, a former Lauderdale-by-the-Sea commissioner and fire chief, was most recognized as the town’s volunteer Santa Claus.
According to the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO), detectives began investigating a computer user downloading a large quantity of child pornography in April, totaling approximately 210 files. Upon identifying Silverstone as a suspect, the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force procured a search warrant for his electronic devices.
Detectives seized "numerous electronic devices" after executing a search warrant at Silverstone's residence in May, Broward Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carey Codd said.
"On these devices, detectives discovered hundreds of additional videos and photographs of child pornography, some of which involved children as young as infants engaged in sexual acts," Codd stated.
According to Local News 10, Silverstone surrendered to the BSO on Thursday. Upon hearing the charges, several neighbors expressed shock and disbelief about the allegations.
"I can't believe this has happened. This is absolutely incorrect," one neighbor, who requested anonymity, told NBC News 6.
"I've known his character for 30 years. He's an exceptional individual, one of the finest humans I've ever met. I know personally that he has saved two people's lives. He voluntarily does everything for everyone. This is not like him."
