Florida Veterinarians Perform CT Scan on Nearly 400lb Alligator to Treat Ear Infection

Veterinarians in Florida had a slightly unusual patient this week: a 376-pound alligator named Brooke.

Staff at the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park noticed that the long-time resident was behaving unusually.

Jim Darlington, the reptile curator, told doctors at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine that the alligator's symptoms included intermittent head-rolling. Brooke, who was named after the Brookfield Zoo from where he was brought nearly 20 years ago, was taken in for treatment.

Brooke, a 376-pound, very popular resident of St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park getting treatment at the University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine. University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine/Facebook

Doctor Bridget Walker collected blood samples, took radiographs, and performed a CT scan.

Photos shared by the college showed the sedated alligator on a stretcher, with one medical professional sitting on top of him during the treatment.Ultimately, the veterinarians discovered that Brooke had an ear infection. They expressed optimism that he is on the path to a full recovery.

"Well done to his curators for being alert to changes in his behavior," one fan commented on the zoo's Facebook page. "I'm thankful for Florida veterinarians who know how to care for alligators."