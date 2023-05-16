Florida Umpire Saves Child Swept Up By Dust Devil
Bauer Zoya, 7, was engulfed in the whirlwind during a baseball game on Sunday in Florida.
A young baseball player caught up in a 'dust devil' was pulled to safety by an umpire in Jacksonville, FL.
7 year-old Bauer Zoya told WJXT that he was afraid as the short-lived whirlwind engulfed him on the home plate Sunday afternoon.
It happened on the Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field, where Zoya's Ponte Vedra Sharks were playing.
Video captured from directly behind shows the moment the dust devil appears and the umpire swoops in to help the boy.
The 7-year-old told WJXT: “I couldn’t breathe that much.
“So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn’t touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit.”
but after the scary moment, Zoya played on.
His dad poured water into his eyes to get rid of the dust and he was able to carry on with the game.
The umpire, Aiden Wiles, is being praised far and wide online.
The Messenger has approached the Fort Caroline Athletic Association and Aiden's family for comment.
