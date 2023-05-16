The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Umpire Saves Child Swept Up By Dust Devil

    Bauer Zoya, 7, was engulfed in the whirlwind during a baseball game on Sunday in Florida.

    Published |Updated
    Dan Gooding
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    A young baseball player caught up in a 'dust devil' was pulled to safety by an umpire in Jacksonville, FL.

    7 year-old Bauer Zoya told WJXT that he was afraid as the short-lived whirlwind engulfed him on the home plate Sunday afternoon.

    It happened on the Fort Caroline Athletic Association baseball field, where Zoya's Ponte Vedra Sharks were playing.

    Video captured from directly behind shows the moment the dust devil appears and the umpire swoops in to help the boy.

    Read More

    The 7-year-old told WJXT: “I couldn’t breathe that much.

    “So I held my breath and I feel like I couldn’t touch the ground. So I kind of lifted up a little bit.”

    but after the scary moment, Zoya played on.

    His dad poured water into his eyes to get rid of the dust and he was able to carry on with the game.

    Aiden Wiles. (Photo: Scott Wiles)

    The umpire, Aiden Wiles, is being praised far and wide online.

    The Messenger has approached the Fort Caroline Athletic Association and Aiden's family for comment.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow TheMessenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.