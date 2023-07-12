Florida TSA Agents Arrested for Stealing Cash, Possessions From Passengers During Security Check: Authorities

Authorities arrested a trio of TSA agents accused of stealing money from the belongings of unassuming passengers at airport security checkpoints in Miami.
According to CBS News, citing arrest affidavits, Elizabeth Fuster, Labarrius Williams and Josue Gonzalez were arrested Thursday at Miami International Airport on charges of organized schemes to defraud.
The airport security director contacted Miami-Dade police regarding alleged thefts at a security checkpoint the suspects were monitoring, per the outlet
Citing surveillance footage, investigators said Fuster, 22, Williams, 33, and Gonzalez, 20, were allegedly seen plotting to distract fliers during several screenings and stealing money from their belongings.
They allegedly stole $600 from one passenger’s wallet, the outlet reports.
According to CBS, citing the affidavit, when interviewed at the TSA Command Center, Fuster and Gonzalez confessed to the thefts, while Williams refused to speak.
