Florida Troopers Busts Driver With More Than 562 Grams of Drugs During Traffic Stop: ‘Just Take Me to Jail Man’

A Florida Highway Patrol officer pulled over a man for going 68mph in a 60 mph zone and was immediately taken aback by a strong smell of marijuana when the driver rolled down his window.

The driver, 47-year-old Geoffrey Coffman, was arrested shortly after being pulled over Thursday morning for having over 562 grams of drugs in his car.

After the trooper confronted Coffman, who claimed he was in legal possession of the marijuana because he had a medical marijuana card, he called for backup.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the troopers found a black and blue duffle bag containing an array of substances including clear plastic bags of orange pills, leafy green substances, magic mushrooms, rectangular pills, and an unlabeled bottle of white round pills.

The officers tested the substances and the results yielded the man was in possession of THC, amphetamines, dextroamphetamine, buprenorphine, hydrochloride, alprazolam, and psilocybin mushrooms — also known as magic mushrooms.

According to the highway patrol, the trooper asked Coffman why he had all the drugs in his car and he replied, “Just take me to jail man.”

Coffman was processed in the Polk County Jail and is being held on a $10,500 bond.