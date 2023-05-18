Florida Traffic Sign Hacked to Read ‘KILL ALL GAYS’

A traffic sign in Orlando was altered early Wednesday morning, to display an anti-gay message.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, when police arrived at the scene, around 5 am, the electronic sign read, “KILL ALL GAYS.”

City officials told Fox35 that the sign was originally placed on the road in advance of a 5K race, so that drivers would be aware of possible delays.

Florida state Senate candidate Carlos Guillermo Smith described the sign as "dystopian" in a tweet.

Orlando mayor, Buddy Dyer, condemned the incident in a tweet on Wednesday. “Hate has no place in Orlando and this disgusting display is not who we are as a community,” Dyer said. “To Orlando’s LGBTQ+ residents and visitors: you are respected and valued here. And we won't be deterred in our efforts to ensure that our city is inclusive for all.”

Police are still investigating and asked community members to contact them with any information relating to the incident.