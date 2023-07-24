Florida Teen Walks Into a Bar, Attacks Patron With Machete, Police Say

A man was hospitalized Sunday night after a Florida teen walked into a bar and allegedly attacked him, according to police.

As reported by local news station WEAR, the Pensacola Police Department said 19-year-old Andrew Ryder allegedly assaulted the victim just before 9 p.m. at the Old Hickory Whiskey Bar in Downtown Pensacola.

Investigators said he allegedly walked in, pulled out the machete and hit the victim in the head, per the station.

After arriving on the scene, police found Ryder down the street with the machete. When he was confronted by officers, Ryder allegedly refused to drop his weapon and was tased. He was arrested without further incident, per WEAR.

A motive for the attack is unclear.

The victim was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Ryder has been charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, assault on an officer and resisting arrest.

He is being held on a $172,000 bond.