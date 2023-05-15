A 13-year-old girl in Florida fought off a shark attack by punching the shark in the face.

Ella Reed told TODAY said she was swimming at the beach in Fort Pierce when she suddenly felt a sharp pain in her stomach. The teen realized that she was being attacked by what she believes was a bull shark.

"It bit me in the stomach first," Reed said in an interview with TODAY. "And right as it bit me in the stomach, I shoved my arm where it was biting me so it didn't get my stomach and it got my arm instead. Then I hit it with my other hand, like hit its nose or its face."

Reed's quick thinking and bravery saved her life. She got out of the water safely and FaceTimed her brother to tell him and her mother about the attack. At first, her mother thought she was joking, but once she realized the severity of the situation, she drove her daughter to the fire station.

Reed received 19 stitches at the ER and was bitten on the stomach, arm, knee, and hand. Despite her injuries, she remained positive and grateful to be alive.