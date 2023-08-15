A teen in Florida rescued a baby that had been abandoned and left on the street by someone who had stolen a car with the infant inside.

Jamichal Young saw the 21-month-old boy sitting on the street alone on Sunday, August 13 and quickly ensured the child was OK. The 16-year-old then called 911, and he and his family took care of the baby while waiting for the authorities to arrive.

"We changed his diaper because it was wet, and then we got us some juice and stuff," Young said, per Local 12 News.

The temperature in Broward County that day was in the 90s, so Young knew he had to act fast.

"He could die from heat dehydration. It's too hot out here. I'm already sweating right now," Young said.

Young's father expressed pride in his son for acting quickly and for the abandoned baby.

“He came to me, and he said, ‘Dad, I think I did something good today.’ And I said, ‘I think so, too.’ If all of us could be loving to each other, it would be a beautiful world,” he said.

Authorities in Broward County believe that the car had been stolen just minutes earlier and are still searching for the thief.