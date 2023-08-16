Florida Teen Catches 15.5-Foot Python in Everglades During Snake Killing Challenge

Just hours after the annual snake-hunting competition in Florida ended, a recent high school graduate made quite the killer catch.

Eighteen-year-old Jack Cronin, soon to be a college freshman, captured a python measuring 15 and a half feet long and weighing approximately 86-pounds, as reported by local station WBBH.

The 2023 Florida Python Challenge attracted over 840 python hunters from across the state to the Everglades. The annual event aims to manage the Burmese python population, an invasive species in the region. Spanning 10 days, the competition began on August 4 and ended at 5 p.m. on August 13. Unfortunately, Cronin's catch came about five hours after the official deadline.

“It was an adrenaline rush like no other,” Cronin told the news station.

This was the teen's inaugural python hunt, and he had the privilege of hunting alongside seasoned experts.

“That was my first python I ever jumped on. I’ve caught little snakes, that was my first python I’d ever seen,” Cronin said. “Of course I wanna jump on it. So I jumped on it, grabbed its head. Then the thing went nuts and it turned into a wrestling match.”

In the previous year, Dustin Crum earned the prize for the longest python removed, having caught one measuring around 11 feet. In 2022, Brandon Call bagged the accolade with a python that was 15 feet and nine inches long. Given the size of Cronin's catch, he might have secured the $1,500 prize for the longest python captured this year, although the official results are yet to be announced.

“There were hundreds of people out there looking for these snakes. Right after the tournament ended … this would have won the tournament for sure,” Cronin said.

While Burmese pythons can be hunted and humanely killed throughout the year in most parts of Florida, their primary habitat is the Everglades in the southern part of the state. Every year, the competition awards $10,000 to the hunter who removes the most pythons, with $7,500 going to the runner-up.