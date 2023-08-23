Florida Teen Arrested for Bringing a Gun to Class on the First Day of School: Authorities

Teens in one Florida high school spent their first day in lockdown after police received an anonymous tip that a 15-year-old student had brought a gun to school.

The teen was arrested at around 1:15 p.m. Monday at Coconut Creek High School after the gun was found in their backpack, according to Coconut Creek police.

Students told Local 10 News Tuesday that their principal told them they were going into lockdown over the school’s public announcement speakers.

“She was like, ‘You need to listen. This is very important. We are going on lockdown -- everybody be quiet,’” student Latasija Williams told the outlet.

Police told NBC 6 News that the 9mm Glock pistol was loaded, and they had shown it to another student who notified school security. The 15-year-old now faces charges of carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a firearm by someone under 18 and causing a school lockdown.

“We don’t have any indication right now that I know of that the student waved it around or threatened anybody with it, but still, the bottom line is you can’t bring these things to school no matter who you are,” Scotty Leaman, a spokesman for the Coconut Creek Police Department, told Local 10 News.

On Tuesday, Broward County Schools Superintendent Peter Litcata sent out the following statement:

We are deeply disturbed (about the) student’s actions; however, we are pleased that the message of See Something, Say Something continues to help our schools be safer learning environments for all. It was thanks to a student seeing and saying something that campus security was alerted of the issue. The school’s leadership immediately placed the school on Lockdown status and worked with law enforcement to safely recover the weapon from the student’s backpack. This incident did not involve any threats toward the school, its students, or any staff. The student was arrested by law enforcement and is facing appropriate school disciplinary actions. School safety is everyone’s responsibility. Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the severe consequences of bringing weapons or other banned items onto school campuses – and if you see something, say something. Broward County Schools Superintendent Peter Litcata

Students said they were shocked that something like this could happen on the first day of school. Student DJ Deam told Local 10 News that he hopes kids who think they can bring weapons to school “grow up.”

“They got to do better with themselves,” Deam told the outlet. “It’s childish (and) they got to grow up. There is more to school than bringing guns.”

The school board discussed the possibility of adding metal detectors to schools or requiring students to use clear backpacks during its meeting on Tuesday, but other board members said that the money should go toward people and parents.

Debbi Hixon, who lost her husband in the Parkland school shooting, told the board: “A metal detector and clear backpacks were not gonna change what happened that day it was people working to make sure the gates were locked. I would prefer we spend our money on people, people who can make a difference, and I don’t think spending our money on these feel-good things that are not really data-driven or proven to make a difference is the way that I would like to see us spend our taxpayer's money,”

School security personnel apprehended 113 weapons, including five guns and 64 knives, on Broward County Public School campuses last year.