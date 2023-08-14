Florida Teen and Girlfriend Arrested for Attempted Murder After Shooting Over Instagram Posts - The Messenger
Florida Teen and Girlfriend Arrested for Attempted Murder After Shooting Over Instagram Posts

Both teenagers are in custody at juvenile detention center

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
In this photo illustration the logo of US online social media and social networking service Twitter (C) is displayed on a smartphone screen on January 07, 2023 in Glastonbury, England. Matt Cardy/Getty Images

A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly shooting another teen over “Instagram posts that revived a longstanding feud,” according to Volusia County, Florida authorities.

Tyler Lopez is accused of shooting another 17-year-old male on the night of Aug. 4, Volusia Sheriff’s Office announced.

Authorities said the investigation was “met with very limited cooperation from the victim,” but they were able to determine Instagram posts were behind the conflict. 

Lopez was charged with attempted first-degree murder after turning himself in on Monday morning. His girlfriend, 17-year-old Tazaria Carter, was arrested last week on accessory charges.

Deputies said Carter was “present for the shooting, drove Lopez away from the scene, had contact with him afterward, and tried to conceal details during the investigation.”

Lopez was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice, where Carter remains in custody.

