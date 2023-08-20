Florida Teachers Frustrated by State’s New Gender-Identity, History Policies: ‘Why Can’t They Just Let Us Teach?’

Public school teachers in Florida are on edge by the state’s new education-related laws that either limit or ban discussions and teachings related to race, gender identity, and sexual orientation in the classroom.

With the new academic year set to begin this month, educators are concerned about the potential issues that they might face as they navigate disputes over the new African-American history standards and restrictions on Advanced Placement Psychology, according to the Wall Street Journal.

"What I continue to hear from teachers over and over again is, 'Why can't they just let us teach?' " said Florida Education Association President Andrew Spar, according to the Journal. "They feel they can't do that right now."

Those disputes and restrictions stem from laws passed by GOP Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022, including the Parental Rights in Education, which is dubbed by critics as the “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” The legislation initially banned teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation with students in Kindergarten through third grade, and it was later expanded by the state Board of Education in April to apply through the 12th grade.

DeSantis has long defended the bill, touting how it allows parents to have more control over their children’s education.

The Florida Education Association said that the state's policies have prompted teachers to either retire early or leave the state. Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

The Stop WOKE Act or “Stop Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees” is another legislation that is frustrating teachers as it restricts how race and gender are addressed in schools and businesses.

The bill, which went into effect in July 2022, bans workplace training or schools from teaching that people are “inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously” and that people should feel guilty over actions committed in the past by members of their racial group.

The Florida Education Association said that the state's policies have prompted teachers to either retire early or leave the sunshine state, according to the Wall Street Journal.

Carol Cleaver, a middle-school teacher in Pensacola, Fla., told the Journal she had to hide a human anatomy book in her classroom because she doesn’t know if showing a book with pictures of human bodies will get her in trouble, even though she used it in her science classes in previous years.

"I really resent being forced into a position where my role as an educator is all of a sudden somebody who is in charge of censorship," said Cleaver. "That's not my role as an educator."

The middle school teacher is waiting for school media specialists to inspect the book and make sure it doesn’t violate any Florida laws before she can use it again in her classroom.