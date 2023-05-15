Florida Teacher Under Investigation After Showing Disney Movie in Class

A Florida teacher is reportedly being investigated by the state Department of Education after she played a Disney movie for her fifth-grade class.

Teacher Jenna Barbee complained at a Hernando County School Board meeting last week that she had been reported to the DOE by a conservative school board member parent for showing her students the 2022 Disney animated movie Strange World, The Tallahassee Democrat reported.

The movie includes a character who's a biracial gay teen.

Barbee, who teaches at Winding Waters School in Brooksville, Florida, explained that she chose to show the movie because it tied into a lesson her students were studying in Earth science, according to the newspaper.

It was not part of any kind of sexual lesson, nor was it sexually inappropriate, she argued.

The animated sci-fi movie follows a group of explorers seeking an exotic plant that serves as their society’s source of energy.

Barbee said that that every student in her class had a signed parent permission slip that PG movies were allowed in class.

She complained in a message on TikTok that following the complaint, each of her students was called into the principal's office to be "interrogated" about being subjected to a film with a gay character.

"Do you know the trauma that can cause some of these kids," especially the shyest of them? Barbee asked on TikTok. "These kids are fifth graders.""

District officials confirmed to The Tallahassee Democrat that a fifth-grade teacher was under investigation for showing "Strange World" after a parent complained.

Under Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis' Parental Rights in Education law, which critics have dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, educators are prohibited from teaching about or addressing gender and sexual identity issues.

Disney and DeSantis have been at loggerheads since the company expressed support for its LGBTQ staff members and the community in the wake of the governor's legislation.

DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

The law went into effect just days after DeSantis signed a separate bill that potentially restricts what books elementary schools can keep in their libraries or use for instruction.

DeSantis then signed a law that wrested away control of a a self-governing special district near Orlando for Disney, which is a massive employer in the state.

Disney last month filed a federal lawsuit against the governor, arguing that DeSantis had taken the action to single out Disney for retaliation for daring to exercise its First Amendment right to free speech.

