Florida Suspect in Fatal Hit-and-Run Arrested After Negative Google Review Names Him as the Driver

After a hit-and-run between a pickup truck and a motorcycle left one person dead in June, Florida police were able to locate the suspected driver with the help of a one-star Google review.

David Kirk Adams and Tiffany Fletcher were driving down U.S. 301 on the back of their motorcycle on June 9 when a white pickup truck attempting to make a U-turn allegedly crossed into their path and hit them, as reported by the Tampa Bay Times.

Adams and Fletcher were both transported to the hospital with multiple injuries. Adams died six days later.

The driver of the truck fled the scene, the newspaper reported.

Detectives from the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office were able to access video footage of the crash from a business nearby, allegedly showing the driver taking off to the south, per the Times.

Other businesses in the area allegedly show the same vehicle in their video footage: a white pickup truck with the business name Arbor Pros on the tailgate, the newspaper reported.

After looking up the business on Google, the newspaper reported, detectives allegedly found a business card for an employee named Chad Stall, who had previously been issued a traffic citation while driving a white 2010 Ford F-250 registered to his mother.

Detectives also found a one-star review that stated someone at the company was involved in a crash with a motorcycle.

According to WSOC, the review read, “Just doing this review because the owner or son of the owner had a big accident on 301 and Balm River (Balm Riverview Road) involving a couple on a motorcycle. The thing is he flew the scene and all I got was his company name on his white truck. Please if anyone seen his truck with a hit on the passenger side that’s the bike that he hit and ran like a coward. Putting this here in case he didn’t turn himself in yet.”

The post has since been deleted, the station noted.

Detectives spoke to Stall, 29, who allegedly denied driving the truck at the time of the accident, according to the Times. He claimed that the truck had become stuck at a worksite.

Chad Stall, 27, has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death and leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury. In early July, Stall allegedly hit a motorcycle with his pickup truck and fled the scene. Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office/WSOC-TV

Officers also spoke to the man who posted the Google review, who alleged, according to WSOC, he witnessed the crash and followed the truck's driver. The two men had a mild verbal altercation that ended with the suspect saying he was not returning to the accident scene, the news station reported.

Stall has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash involving death, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious injury and providing false information to law enforcement, but the third charge was later dropped, according to WSOC.

This is not Stall’s first offense, according to the Times.

In 2015, he pled guilty to manslaughter after shooting his friend in the face. At the time, he told police he did not think the weapon would discharge. He took a plea deal and was sentenced to four years in prison and 10 years probation, the Times reported.

After being released, he was arrested again in 2022 for battery after punching a man multiple times. Despite his probation officer recommending incarceration, the judge sentenced him to 30 days of work release, per the Times.

Fletcher, who survived the crash with a head injury and broken leg, hopes that justice will be served now that the alleged driver was caught.

“I would like for him to spend time in prison and really think about what he’s done,” she told the Times.