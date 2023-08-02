Florida State President: School Is Considering Leaving the ACC

Could Florida State be the next domino to fall in the college realignment frenzy?

If school president Richard McCollough isn’t bluffing, then it is a very likely possibility. During a Florida State board of trustees virtual meeting, McCollough said the school is considering leaving the ACC.

“We are not satisfied with our current situation,” McCollough said. “We love the ACC. Our goal is to stay in the ACC, but to stay in [the] ACC under the current situation is hard for us to figure out how we remain competitive unless there is a major change in revenue distribution within [the] ACC.”

The Seminoles have been part of the ACC since 1990, when they elected to forgo its independence and join the conference.

Board of Trustees member Drew Weatherford, a former Florida State quarterback from 2004-08, doubled down on the idea, saying, “Unless something drastic changes on the revenue side at the ACC, it’s not a matter of if we leave, in my opinion, it’s a matter of how and when we leave.”

Trustee Justin Roth called for the school to leave the ACC by August 15, 2024, and said staying in the conference would equate to death by 1,000 cuts, only “every cut is a $30 million cut.”

The revenue gap that Weatherford and Roth referenced is the media rights predicament the ACC finds itself in. In 2016, under then-commissioner John Swofford, the conference signed a 20-year deal with ESPN, which included the creation of the ACC Network. In 2022, the conference brought in $617 million in revenue, netting out to just over $44 million per school.

That number, however, pales in comparison to what Big Ten and SEC schools brought in. Per USA Today, the Big Ten generated $845.6 million in revenue, netting out to about$60 million per school, while the SEC registered $802 million in revenue, netting out roughly $57 million per school.

The gap will only widen with the new media rights signed by the top two conferences. The Big Ten’s seven-year, $7 billion deal with Fox, CBS and NBC began on July 1, while the SEC’s 10-year, $3 billion deal with ESPN/Disney goes into effect next year.

That financial imbalance leaves the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 behind. That has come with consequences. The Big 12 and Pac-12 were unable to protect their most prized assets; next year, the Big 12’s Texas and Oklahoma are joining the SEC and the Pac-12’s USC and UCLA are joining the Big Ten.

If the big two leagues look to expand even further, creating an AFC-NFC version of college sports, then the situation will only get worse for the ACC.

Per Ross Dellenger, then of Sports Illustrated and now at Yahoo, and Brett McMurphy, seven member schools — Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, Virginia, North Carolina State and Virginia Tech — met several times throughout the spring to explore the possibility of leaving the conference before the ACC’s grant of rights deal expires in 2036.