Florida Sheriff’s Office Employee Who Fatally Shot Mama Bear Claims He Was Protecting His Dog, Won’t Be Charged

A sheriff’s office employee in Florida who shot a black bear earlier this month will not be facing any charges for doing so after he said he was protecting his dog and that he feared for his life.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a Thursday report that the man, who is a Seminole County resident, told them that the bear charged him and his canine companion before he shot it, according to FOX 35 News.

Public outcry erupted after news broke that the bear had been shot and killed. She and her two cubs were seen multiple times wandering a residential area over the last few months, but no incidents were ever reported before the shooting.

The bear was shot multiple times and was later found by FWC employees who then euthanized her due to her injuries.

"FWC Law Enforcement investigated and due to the severity of her injuries, the adult bear was humanely euthanized," the organization said in a statement to The Messenger.

"The cubs are old enough to survive on their own and have been observed on game cameras eating on their own,” the statement added. “However, FWC bear biologists are actively searching for the cubs for further assessment."

The cubs were later found and are now at Homosassa Springs Wildlife State Park for rehabilitation, according to ClickOrlando.com. The cubs will reportedly be released back into the wild this December.

A conservation rule is in place in Florida that’s meant to prevent the shooting of black bears. There is also a Florida law that allows a person to shoot a bear if doing so is necessary to avoid death or serious bodily harm. As the sheriff’s office employee claims he shot the bear to protect his family and his dog, he seemingly falls under that exception.

According to FWC’s report, the sheriff’s office employee, who was off-duty at the time, claims he was sitting on his porch drinking coffee with his dog at his side when his bear alarm, often a tripwire device set up to detect bears, went off.

The man then says that he grabbed his pistol and turned a corner to see the bear less than 10 feet from him. As he tells it, the man began shouting at the bear to scare it away when his dog began barking. The bear charged the both of them and the man fired his gun, causing the bear to flee.

The FWC also confirmed that they had been in contact with the man before as he had seen the bear in the area and previously reported it. He was given his bear alarm by the FWC.

Black bears are protected in Florida and, according to the last count in 2015, there are between 4,000-4,500 bears in the state. The next bear count will occur in 2025.