Florida Sheriff’s Deputy Arrested, Charged With Sexual Assault and False Imprisonment of Woman He Pulled Over

A Florida Deputy Sheriff was arrested after being accused of sexual battery during a traffic stop.

In a press release, the Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) announced that Deputy Sheriff Andrew Bergkvist had been arrested on an active warrant for sexual battery and false imprisonment on Wednesday, August 16.

On August 14, the SCSO received a complaint that Bergkvist inappropriately touched a female victim in a sexual manner following a traffic stop earlier that day. An investigation was initiated based on these allegations and Bergkvist was suspended on August 15.

Bergkvist was booked in the John E. Polk Correctional Facility on a no-bond status at around 11:30 p.m. on August 16.

Sheriff’s Office detectives have been actively reviewing footage from other traffic stops initiated by Bergkvist to look for any possible additional cases. None had been identified at the time of the press release.

In a statement, Sheriff Dennis Lemma said that Bergkvist’s "actions are a complete contradiction of the norms, customs, and values of this organization and the trust citizens place in policing professionals."

"We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior, regardless of who commits it," Lemma said. "Upon learning of these serious allegations, our office acted swiftly, and the investigation ultimately resulted in the arrest of Bergkvist."