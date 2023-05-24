Florida Senator Issues ‘Travel Advisory’ Warning Socialists to Stay Out of State
Sen. Rick Scott gets in on travel advisory tit-for-tat.
In a "travel advisory" issued Tuesday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott warned that the state of Florida is “openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them.”
“Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida,” the press release read. “Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery.”
Scott was responding to other "travel advisories" from progressive groups, including one issued by the NAACP warning that Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis had become "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."
In an emailed statement to NBC affiliate 8 On Your Side, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s office called the NAACP’s travel advisory a “stunt” and referenced a response DeSantis made about previous travel warnings.
“We get involved in these stupid fights,” DeSantis said. “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.”
Scott was the two-term governor of Florida preceding DeSantis. Term-limited, he ran for and barely won a Senate seat, becoming known as "the least popular man in Washington" -- a moniker he told TIME magazine that he relishes.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Duke’s NCAA Overtime Winner Against Penn State Sparks ‘Crease Violation’ DebateNews
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews