The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Senator Issues ‘Travel Advisory’ Warning Socialists to Stay Out of State

    Sen. Rick Scott gets in on travel advisory tit-for-tat.

    Published |Updated
    Aysha Qamar
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    In a "travel advisory" issued Tuesday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott warned that the state of Florida is “openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them.”

    “Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida,” the press release read. “Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery.”

    Sen. Rick Scott
    WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is joined by fellow Senate Republicans for a news conference to urge the White House and Senate Democrats to pass the House GOP legislation that would raise the debt limit and cut federal spending outside the U.S. Capitol on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Congressional leaders to the White House next week to negotiate a compromise to prevent the federal government from defaulting on its debt, which may happen as early as June 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
    Read More

    Scott was responding to other "travel advisories" from progressive groups, including one issued by the NAACP warning that Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis had become "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

    In an emailed statement to NBC affiliate 8 On Your Side, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s office called the NAACP’s travel advisory a “stunt” and referenced a response DeSantis made about previous travel warnings.

    “We get involved in these stupid fights,” DeSantis said. “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.”

    Scott was the two-term governor of Florida preceding DeSantis. Term-limited, he ran for and barely won a Senate seat, becoming known as "the least popular man in Washington" -- a moniker he told TIME magazine that he relishes.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.