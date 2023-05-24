Florida Senator Issues ‘Travel Advisory’ Warning Socialists to Stay Out of State

In a "travel advisory" issued Tuesday, Republican Sen. Rick Scott warned that the state of Florida is “openly hostile toward Socialists, Communists, and those that enable them.”

“Let me be clear – any attempts to spread the oppression and poverty that Socialism always brings will be rebuffed by the people of Florida,” the press release read. “Travelers should be aware that attempts to spread Socialism in north Florida will fail and be met with laughter and mockery.”

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 03: Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) is joined by fellow Senate Republicans for a news conference to urge the White House and Senate Democrats to pass the House GOP legislation that would raise the debt limit and cut federal spending outside the U.S. Capitol on May 03, 2023 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Joe Biden has invited Congressional leaders to the White House next week to negotiate a compromise to prevent the federal government from defaulting on its debt, which may happen as early as June 1. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Scott was responding to other "travel advisories" from progressive groups, including one issued by the NAACP warning that Florida under Gov. Ron DeSantis had become "openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals."

In an emailed statement to NBC affiliate 8 On Your Side, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s office called the NAACP’s travel advisory a “stunt” and referenced a response DeSantis made about previous travel warnings.

“We get involved in these stupid fights,” DeSantis said. “This is a stunt to try to do that. It’s a pure stunt. And fine, if you want to waste your time on a stunt, that’s fine.”

Scott was the two-term governor of Florida preceding DeSantis. Term-limited, he ran for and barely won a Senate seat, becoming known as "the least popular man in Washington" -- a moniker he told TIME magazine that he relishes.

