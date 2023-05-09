Florida Schools Reject ‘Take a Knee’ Social Studies Textbooks 

Florida has rejected more than a third of social studies textbooks that publishers had hoped to plan to sell to public schools, while requiring others to delete or change certain passages.
Most of the changes involve references to social justice movements that Gov. Ron DeSantis has railed against as inappropriate topics for school-age children. In one instance, the state took issue with a textbook that explained why some athletes "take a knee" during the national anthem, saying it was not appropriate for elementary school students.
A press release from the Florida Department of Education showed that 66 of the 101 submitted textbooks had been approved. Initially, it was only 19 but several were given approval after making changes or cutting out certain parts of the proposed text.
Education Commissioner Manny Diaz said the goal was to ensure students were only given "materials that focus on historical facts and are free from inaccuracies or ideological rhetoric."
Along with removing any emphasis on social justice, some textbooks were required to revise their definitions of socialism and communism, as the department felt the negatives of these economic systems were not being properly represented.
Bryan Griffin, press secretary to DeSantis, tweeted several examples that he said showed "the political indoctrination of children through the K-12 public education."
Last year, DeSantis signed a law known as the "Stop WOKE Act" that regulates how race is taught and discussed in Florida's K-12 public schools.
